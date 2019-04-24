Dom B: Dark Heart

Dom B takes a narrative approach to his lyricism with a staccato flow that adds a sublime melancholy to his music — a tonal quality that is both bittersweet and urgent. This is sincerity communicated, strengthened by his skills as a storyteller. Dark Heart sees Dom addressing the injustices and pressures of the world, whether that’s the systemic racism covered in “Pumpkin King” or the economic underpinnings of “Okay.” When Dom B raps “Time never waits / So I’ll be sure to beat the clock,” it speaks to the struggle of living life in the margins.

