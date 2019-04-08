The business of yoga: To teach or not to teach?

Should Every American Citizen Be a Yoga Teacher?

That is the question a New York Times article over the weekend asks. “At yoga studios around the country, teacher training is a popular way for instructors to supplement income from one-off classes and for students to advance in skill level — to deepen one’s practice, in yogi parlance. It’s not usually promoted as a career path. Rather, teacher training is offered as a kind of advanced workshop.”

Read LEO’s story last year that also explored the phenomenon of yoga teachers, how some local studios are churning them out teachers and how that impacts the business of yoga.