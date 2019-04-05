5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/26)

FRIDAY, April 26

Mystic Night

Naïve

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Get witchy at Naïve’s Mystic Night featuring tarot, astrology and crystals (aka everything your little, black heart desires). This veggie-focused restaurant recently turned full service and celebrated its first birthday.

SATURDAY, April 27

Earth Day Festival

Louisville Zoo

$8.75 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy discounted Louisville Zoo tickets in honor of Earth Day. There will be special talks from animal keepers, displays from more than 20 eco-partners and free parking.

Audubon Park 2019 Dogwood Festival

Henderson Park

Free | 3-10 p.m.

The weather should be perfect this weekend for The Cherokee Triangle Art Fair, but don’t miss the Audubon Park Dogwood Festival at Henderson Park. Catch performances from THAT BAND and the Bourbon Revival Bluegrass Band or snack at food trucks, including Smoke’N Catina and Ehrler’s Ice Cream.

Schnitzelburg Spring Walk 2019

The MerryWeather

No cover | 5 p.m.-midnight

Schnitzelbzurg is abuzz this weekend. There is the Schnitzelburg Walk & Rock, a neighborhood festival near Monnik Beer Co. on Saturday with the Flea Off Market. Just down the street will be the Schnitzelbzurg Spring Walk at the newly opened The Merryweather bar, formerly Lydia House. Six bands will be playing on the patio, including Wombo and Juanita. Food from Red Top hot dogs will be served. And also the Schnitzelburg Walk 2019, sponsored by the 21st Amendment Tavern, which will feature music from The Stella Vees/ Laurie Jane and The 45s.

SUNDAY, April 28

Drag Show Brunch

Waterfront Park

Pegasus Pin admission ($6-$7) | 1-3:30 p.m.

Food, drinks and performances from drag queens will help keep you satisfied for the rest of your Sunday. Syimone, Hurricane Summers and Nicole Jackson Valentino are performing. Entry is free if you already have a Pegasus Pin, which are $6 at Kroger or online and $7 at the event.