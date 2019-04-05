5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/19)

FRIDAY, April 19

Henny and Jokes

Old 502 Winery

At the door $25, Presale $20 | 7-10:30 p.m.

Wine, Olive Garden catering and comedians. That’s what “Henny and Jokes” presented by Placid Tribe LLC is serving up on Friday night. “Louisville legend” Eric Kimbrough headlines with Ryan Riker, Rob Hood and Donta Hickson also performing. DJ Partyallwknd will provide some beats, too.

SATURDAY, April 20

Rooted in Love: 420 Celebration

The Planet Bar

General $10, VIP $25 | 3-9 p.m.

Marijuana, medical or not, isn’t legal in Kentucky… yet. But CBD is, and that we can toke to — and with. Rooted Distributing and One Love Hemp Dispensary present “Louisville’s official 420 Celebration” (because your cousin’s basement doesn’t count), featuring a CBD dab bar, CBD and terpene-infused food and drinks, live art and vendors. All ticket buyers receive a swag bag with CBD dabs and chances for giveaways. Hot Brown Smackdown will be there, too, elevating the evening with their funky bluegrass sound waves.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, Crestwood, Kentucky

$20 (cash) | 3:30 p.m.

It looks like it might rain a bit Saturday, but… Easter eggs! And these aren’t your typical pastel, plastic eggs with nothing but melted chocolate bars inside — this Easter egg hunt features over 1,000 eggs with “adult prizes.” Organizers don’t specify what that means, but the businesses providing the gifts have us intrigued, including 3rd Turn Brewing, Backside Grill, Hive and Barrel Meadery, Artisans Distillery and more. There’s one egg that everyone will want, too: The Golden Egg, containing a year’s Mug Club membership for special 3rd Turn perks. If you’d like to leave the games to the children, Oldham Gardens also is hosting a Derby Market in its outdoor beer garden featuring booths from local artists and boutiques, live bands and a Derby hat contest.

Advertisement

Derby City Roller Girls: All-Stars Season Closer

Kentucky International Convention Center

$5-$12 | 5-9 p.m.

Is it that time already? The Derby City Roller Girls are playing their last home bout of the season. They’re facing off against the Vette City Roller Derby team from Bowling Green, Kentucky starting at 7 p.m. Come two hours early for Louisville’s junior roller derby team the Roller City Royals and watch them compete against a mashup team of skaters from across the tri-state ara.

‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Play

$10 | 9 p.m.-midnight

“‘Rocky Horror’ in April?” you may ask. Why not? Especially since it’s almost six months until Halloween. Louisville’s Acting Against Cancer theater troupe is eager to reprise this October favorite. They will be performing the show themselves — acting, singing dancing and all — with no movie playing in the background. Play Mate Karmen Kazzi stars — and she’ll be hosting a costume contest! Proceeds go to children affected by cancer.