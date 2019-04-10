10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (4/22)

MONDAY, April 22

Register to Vote Deadline

Online (or Jefferson County Clerk’s Office)

Free(dom) | All day

If you live in Kentucky and want to vote in this year’s primary election, today is your last day to register. Remember, this primary election decides which Democrat will run run against Gov. Matt Bevin in November (or you’re deciding whether he’ll be the GOP candidate). It’s easy to register — just visit govoteky.com and provide a few bits of information. Or, visit the Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 514 W. Liberty St. May 21 is Primary Election Day.

Fauvely / Los Dolores / The Captain The Ship

Mag Bar

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

Get sad with Fauvely, a dream-pop band from Chicago. They’ll be playing with locals Los Dolores and The Captain The Ship (indie, folk and emo).

WEDNESDAY, April 24

‘Check Your Blind Spots’ Unconscious Bias Tour

Bellarmine University

Free | 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

LEO Reader, meet your diversity blind spots and unconscious biases. Once you recognize them, you can get to work on minimizing them. That’s the goal of the Check Your Blind Spots traveling bus exhibit. From the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the bus features interactive activities that show how unconscious bias affects the workplace. The bus will be in town through Friday at various Louisville-based corporations, but the wider public can check it out at Bellarmine on Wednesday or at UofL on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the meantime, read LEO columnist Hannah Drake’s piece on her experience as a black person working in white spaces.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park

Free | 5-9:30 p.m.

Waterfront Wednesday is finally back! Not that we’re excited or anything. The first monthly show of the season will feature the indie rockers Lucy Dacus from Richmond, Virginia and Darlingside from Massachusetts, as well as Louisville’s own bluegrass group, Mamma Said String Band.

Festival of Faiths Opening Interfaith Celebration

Kentucky Science Center

Free | 5:45 p.m.

The Center for Interfaith Relation’s annual Festival of Faiths kicks off on Wednesday with a multi-faith celebration, featuring a call to prayer and blessings from faith leaders of different traditions. The theme this year is “Sacred Cosmos: Faith & Science,” and the festival continues through Saturday with free spiritual practices every morning, including qigong, the Chinese practice of sound healing, and a Christian Centering Prayer. If you want to pay more, there are plenty of after hours entertainment opportunities and breakout sessions with scientists and faith leaders, including two with the neuroscientist Naweed Syed who we interviewed about how he reconciles his Muslim faith with his career in science.

Ghost Storytelling Night

Cafe 157, New Albany

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

There’s no camp fire, but Cafe 157 in New Albany is inviting guests to gather round and tell their best ghost story. You can type your tale out or just tell it off the cuff. It’s also a fundraiser for shelter animals. Sandwiches, $3 wine and other snacks and drinks will be for sale.

Sheri Streeter w/ Aaron Nicholas West

Odeon

Free | 8 p.m.

Come listen to two quality Louisville songwriters, Sheri Streeter (post-folk) and Aaron Nicholas West.

THURSDAY, April 25

BB&T Great Balloon Fest

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville

Pegasus Pin ($6-$7) | 8:30 p.m.

Yes, Pegasus Pins are more than $5, but if you buy one, you’ll be able to get into all of the pre-Derby events at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville along Louisville’s waterfront. First up is the annual balloon glimmer where you can grab food while watching the flickering of grounded hot air balloons. On Friday in Bowman Field, you can watch the balloons take off for a race and balloon glow. That same day, there also will be a lunchtime yoga class downtown for those who want to de-stress during work — also free with a Pegasus Pin.

FRIDAY, April 26

Bourbon, Music, The Arrow Fund and Dogs Under the Stars

Jeptha Creed Distillery, Shelbyville

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Save dogs, bring dogs, pet dogs. Jeptha Creed Distillery is hosting a fundraiser for The Arrow Fund, which rescues and rehabilitates neglected animals, and they’re inviting you to bring your own good boys to the distillery. There will be music, auction items and giveaways.

Halfway to Halloween

Mag Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m

If you didn’t know Halloween was just six months away, well now you know. But why wait until then to celebrate? For the Mag Bar’s Halfway to Halloween party, there will be metal bands (Ohlm, Bastard Songs of a Judas Goat, White Knight), DJs, costumes and drink specials.