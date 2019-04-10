10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (4/15)

TUESDAY, April 16

Juvenile Justice Community Conversations Series: History and Diversion

Louisville Urban League

Free (registration recommended) | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Urban League is hosting dinners and talks on different aspects of the juvenile justice system. The goal: amplify the voices of those trying to change the system and teach others the facts about juvenile justice in Kentucky. This is the first talk in the series, which will run every other Tuesday until June 18. This week, the topic is history and diversion. All community members are welcome, those who have been affected by the system and those who haven’t. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6.

WEDNESDAY, April 17

First Annual Mayor’s Give a Day Blood Drive

Kentucky International Convention Center, lower level

Free | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

There are several volunteer opportunities this week for the Mayor’s Week of Service initiative, but this one might be the easiest. On your lunch break, donate blood to the American Red Cross. Snacks and drinks will be provided after you give. Make an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org and entering the keyword giveaday.

Provocative Perspectives — What About Louisville’s Housing Needs

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This month for 1619 Flux’s provocative conversations series, Chanelle Helm of Black Lives Matter Louisville and urban planner and community organizer Joshua Poe will talk about Louisville’s Housing Needs Assessment, “the city’s first in-depth analysis of housing stock,” which was released in February. As always, food and drinks will be served.

Session Confessions: A Legislative Wrap-up & Debrief

The Original Impellizzeri’s Pizza, Downtown

No cover | 6-7:30 p.m.

Some of Louisville’s newest state legislators and Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey will talk about how this year’s General Assembly went down. Enjoy a slice of pizza and hear from Democratic Reps. Lisa Willner, Nima Kulkarni, Josie Raymond and Tina Bojanowski as they answer the questions “what passed” “what failed” and “what happens now?”

‘Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story’ — Documentary Screening

The Kentucky Center

Free | 7-9 p.m.

You’ll not only get to watch a documentary about Michael Cleveland, the Grammy-nominated fiddler prodigy from Henryville, Indiana at this free event, but afterward, he’ll perform and participate in a Q&A alongside the film’s producers. Cleveland, who has been playing since age 4, is blind and 80-percent deaf in one ear.

Comforter with Shutaro Noguchi

Odeon

Free | 8 p.m.

At this week’s free Odeon show, two Louisville musicians are playing: Comforter, an indie/rock/shoegaze four-piece and Shutaro Noguchi, whose 2018 debut album was described as a “merger of prog, pop, fusionism and complexity” by Byron Coley of Feeding Tube Records.

THURSDAY, April 18

Transgender Wellness Summit

Spalding University Center

Free | 7-11 p.m.

Volunteers of America, Transwomen National and Louisville Trans Men celebrate the transgender community with music, food, swag bags, giveaways, speakers and a vendor market. There also will be free HIV testing. Angela Turner, a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s LGBTQ Advisory Board and a local entrepreneur, is one of the keynote speakers.

FRIDAY, April 19

Expungement Clinic

Goodwill Center for Education and Unemployment (907 E. Broadway)

Free | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

For locals who want to get a criminal conviction wiped, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky might be able to show you how, with the help of community partners. At previous expungement clinics, the nonprofit has offered record checks for participants, as well as a review of charges and a head start on beginning the application process. Recently, the Kentucky legislature added more Class D felonies to the list of those that are eligible for expungement.

‘Macbeth’ with Kentucky Shakespeare

Locust Grove

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” plays out on the lawn of historic Locust Grove. This is the eighth stop on Kentucky Shakespeare’s tour of local parks. There will be food trucks and a cash bar. Bring blankets and chairs.

Beginner’s Full Moon Hike

Charlestown State Park, Charlestown, Indiana

Free | 8-9 p.m.

It’s a full moon, which means that Charlestown State Park is hosting an evening hike. Meet at the Clark Shelter for a 1.4 mile trail. Bring a red flashlight, good shoes and a hiking stick.