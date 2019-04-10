10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (4/08)

TUESDAY, April 9

Raised Bed Gardening

Bon Air branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

It’s not easy being green, but Carol Wilder with UK’s Jefferson County agricultural extension office is here to help. She’ll be teaching how to create a raised bed garden.

“The End of White Christian America”

Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

For his book, “The End of White Christian America,” about the country’s declining white and Christian population and what will happen if they don’t adjust, Robert P. Jones has won the 2019 Grawemeyer Award in Religion, presented by UofL and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Jones, the CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, will discuss his 2016 book at this lecture.

Game Show Night!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Local comedians compete for laughs in two game shows, “The Tortured Artist” and a lie-detecting spoof “Are My Pants on Fire?”

WEDNESDAY, April 10

Virtual Tour of Senegal with Bud Dorsey

Western branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 5-7:30 p.m.

Legendary Louisville photographer (and winner of a couple of this year’s Literary LEO awards) Bud Dorsey is celebrating his 78th birthday with over 100 photos he’s taken of life in Senegal. The presentation takes place on the first floor of the library from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a reception in the meeting room from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Shakespeare with Veterans

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Local veterans will tell their stories through Shakespeare performances, and then they will open up a conversation about how the plays speak to their issues. Drinks from Old 502 Winery and appetizers will be served.

KY Governor Candidates Forum

IBEW Local 369 Union Hall

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Maybe you’ve seen them at public appearances and read their tweets, but now you can hear from all of Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for governor at the same time and in one place. The Democratic clubs of Louisville are hosting House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, Attorney General Andy Beshear, former State Auditor Adam Edelen and former state energy employee Geoff Young.

Hot Prowlers w/ Bleak Birds of Hell

Odeon

Free | 8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Odeon brings you some sort of free, weekly event. This time, hear from two Louisville bands, Hot Prowlers (new wave) and Bleak Birds of Hell.

THURSDAY, April 11

‘Game of Thrones’ Wine Tasting

Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop

No cover | 6-11 p.m.

Channel your inner Cersei (without the incestuous tendencies) and get down with some “Game of Thrones”- themed wines (and meat, charcuterie and veggie trays). The show will be playing in the background.

Jazz & Wine Night

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

In terms of classy combinations, jazz and wine are an obvious mix. Bassist Lee Puckett, guitarist Clay Moore and drummer Zack Kennedy are playing.

Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy / Luke Hendrickson / Jesse & 40rty

Mag Bar

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

In something between a barn and a basement show, Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy are coming from Wichita to perform trashfolk, while Luke Hendrickson is trucking down from Minnesota for a bit of outlaw country music. Louisville’s own, 40rty and Jesse Roderick, will perform folk punk.