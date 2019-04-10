10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (4/01)

MONDAY, April 1

Bernheim’s Giant Spring Break Adventure

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Free | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Multiple days)

If you’re looking for something big to do for the kiddos’ spring break, why not take them to meet Bernheim’s Forest Giants? Monday through Friday, the park will have discovery stations, guided nature hikes and — of course — humongous, wooden sculptures of fantastical trolls, recently constructed in the park by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. On Wednesday, there will be a concert from 1-1:45 p.m featuring Bernheim’s Mr. Dan. The best part — it’s free admission! (Parking is $5 per car on weekends.)

Movie Monday: ‘Blazing Saddles’ and ‘Spaceballs’

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

For April Fools’ Day, Old Louisville Brewery doesn’t want to trick you, but it would like to make you laugh. That’s why it is showing classic comedies “Blazing Saddles” and “Spaceballs” at its weekly Movie Monday event. As always, there will be a pint-and-pizza slice special.

TUESDAY, April 2

The Mothra: Anxiety

Kaiju

No cover | 9-11 p.m.

Tuesdays at Kaiju are usually all about comedy. Comedians will perform at this event, but they might get a little serious. Similar to The Moth StorySLAM, they’ll share their stories about one subject: anxiety. Hear from Reed Sedgwick, Shelley Hoblit, John Smothers, Chris Vititoe, Kent Carney, Greg Walsh and host Danny Hucks.

WEDNESDAY, April 3

Ready to Roo Louisville

Various locations

No cover

Bonnaroo tickets are, like, $300, so it’d be pretty nice to score some free ones. At two events this week, you’ll have the chance to win either two general admission tickets and one car camping pass (first prize), one general admission ticket and one car camping pass (second prize) or one general admission ticket (third prize). First, The Limbo is hosting a bingo game on Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. for a chance to win. You’ll get a free drink no matter what, but if you lose, no worries. Just go to Galaxie on Thursday for trivia from 5 to 11 p.m. and another chance to win. There, you’ll also be treated to a free drink, as well as performances from local musicians Casey Powell and Scott T. Smith.

Queer Book Swap

Nanny Goat Books

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Swap out one of your old LGBTQ books for a new one and connect with other queer readers. Or, just come to socialize at this year-old NuLu bookstore.

Lean Into Louisville Presents: Mitch Landrieu

Main Library, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30 p.m.

The city has seen mixed success when it comes to dealing with racially offensive statues and monuments in recent years: Confederate statue on Third Street near UofL — good. John B. Castleman — WTF? Well, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu showed incredible leadership in handling such monuments in his city and got them removed… and that was in the Deep South. He will be joined by Mayor Greg Fischer to discuss the history of racism and how we deal with these issues that remain, as well as Landrieu’s memoir “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,” which will be available for purchase.

THURSDAY, April 4

Disc Golf Night

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

You don’t need a disc golf course to play the game (although we do have a list of them). Falls City Brewing is blocking off its parking lot and setting out some baskets for a spirited round of the Frisbee-centric sport, led by some local groups. Of course, it is encouraging you to buy beer too, but that’s just part of the fun.

Southern Accents with Michael Washburn & Amanda Petrusich

Monnik Beer Co.

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

This event promises to be a musical and literary exploration of Tom Petty, his career and his Southern heritage. Michael Washburn wrote a book about the musician’s Southern Accents album, an ambitious, controversial and critical failure of a record that still hit the nerve of — and caused a lot of conversations surrounding — America’s past and contemporary social issues. Amanda Petrusich, a staff writer for the New Yorker, will moderate the event. They’ll play some music and speak about the book.

FRIDAY, April 5

Poorcastle ’19 Lineup Announcement Party

Odeon Louisville

$5 donation | 8 p.m.-midnight

If you just absolutely cannot wait to learn which local bands are playing at Poorcastle this year, all you need is a $5 donation to find out before (almost) everybody else. Artists from the show will be announced at this party, and a few of them will even play. There will be drink specials, a Bourbon Bent BBQ food truck, ticket giveaways, swag and more.

FiZe Presents: SOUNDS GAY

Kaiju

$5 donation | 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

This event has: gay sounds by gay DJs. And they want your gay self to come. Hear from Lo Watt, FILO and Zenpond. Donations will go to the Louisville Youth Group. All good vibes are welcome at this safe space.