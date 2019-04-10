10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in April

LouiEvolve

April 3-7

Multiple Locations

Featuring more than 50 artists over five days at 10 different events and eight different locations, LouiEvolve Hip Hop & Arts Festival is packed with talent and ambition this year. Performers include The Homies, Sasha Renee, Dr. Dundiff, Dom B and Jordan Jetson, to name just a few. LouiEvolve showcases a range of Louisville’s brilliant and versatile hip-hop artists. Things kick off Wednesday night at Galaxie, but check the LouiEvolve website for a complete rundown of this year’s events.



Poorcastle 2019 Announcement Party

Friday, April 5

Odeon

The yearly “festival for the rest of us” featuring all-local bands is back this summer, but on Friday get an early look at the lineup during this announcement party. Free 2019 posters, drink specials, ticket give aways and surprise sets from some of the yet-to-be announced musicians.

Hayes Carll

Wednesday, April 10

Headliners

Carll is an alt-country singer-songwriter who has the sharp wit and dark humor, making him unique and interesting with his lyrics, tackling everything from his early rough and rambling days to the more settled, universal look at the world that he currently employs.



Jason Isbell

Friday, April 19-20

Iroquois Amphitheater

One of the leading voices in Americana, the former Drive-By Trucker turned solo artist has had a much-deserved rise over the last decade. On Twitter, he recently half-jokingly described his genre as “if you post one of my songs online, people will ask you if you’re OK.” His direct, honest style of storytelling does have an inherent sadness, vividly addressing hard times and desperate situations, but there’s also soaring, rock and roll moments that are pure euphoria.



Belushi Speed Ball (Album Release)

Saturday, April 20

Kaiju

Belushi Speed Ball’s wild punk is one part raw power, one part absurd theatrics. Power chords and silly string. Blast beats and the Señor Diablo Show. It’s best experienced live. And this is the release party for their EP, Prepare For Trouble.



Lord Huron

Tuesday, April 23

The Louisville Palace

Lord Huron builds dense, atmospheric songs that almost create the feeling of a vivid and nostalgic day dream. It’s contemporary folk that puts you in a reflective trance.



Lucy Dacus, Darlingside, Mama Said String Band

Wednesday, April 24

Waterfront Wednesday at Big Four Lawn

Lucy Dacus’ Historian was one of the best records from last year. With clever phrasing, a piercing voice and creative song building, Dacus never steers away from the most challenging subjects. She kicks off WFPK’s 2019 Waterfront Wednesday series, which are free to attend.



Guerilla Toss, Pleasure Boys, Ouzelum

Wednesday, April 24

Zanzabar

Borrowing elements from psych, pop, funk and straight-forward rock, Guerrilla Toss is experimental and ambitious, capturing a big, theatrical, always-moving sound that is clearly influenced by Bowie.



Jack Harlow

Saturday, April 27

Waterfront Park

This show from rising local hip-hop artist Jack Harlow is part of the Derby Festival’s 2019 Waterfront Jam Concert Series, which is always free with a Pegasus Pin.



Bridge 19 (Album Release)

Saturday, April 27

Odeon

With captivating harmonies, sharp lyrics and a roots-music lean, Bridge 19 has become a staple in the local music scene. Now, they are gearing up to release their latest album, In The Afterglow. Below, check out the first two singles from the record, “The One” and “The Truth.”



