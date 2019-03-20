Three concerts to catch this week

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Thursday, March 21

Mercury Ballroom

Initially signed to Easy-E’s Ruthless Records, the Cleveland-based rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony established themselves as an idiosyncratic force in the mid-‘90s. Mixing streetwise hip-hop with melodic, forward-thinking, R&B-inspired hooks, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony balances fast-paced, sharp lyrics with catchy sensibilities.

Bit Brigade performs: ‘Mega Man III’

Friday, March 22

Zanzabar

The band Bit Brigade performs the soundtracks of vintage video games live, while their resident gamer completes speed runs on a projection screen behind them. At this show, gamer Noah McCarthy will complete the NES game “Mega Man III,” while the four members of Bit Brigade create rock covers of the entire soundtrack in real time. It combines nostalgia, unpredictability, recreation and the rise of video games as spectator entertainment.

Metal Monday: Batwizard

Monday, March 25

Highlands Taproom

The Taproom’s Metal Monday series is the best way to discover local and touring metal bands. This week, the featured band is Batwizard, a local act that combines the ominous atmosphere-building of doom metal with punk-leaning elements. And, as always, bring a 20-minute playlist to be played over the bar’s speakers. If your playlist finishes without a veto, you receive a prize from the bartender.