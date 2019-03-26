The Raconteurs, Hozier, Brandi Carlile and Tyler Childers headline Railbird in Lexington

A new, two-day music festival at The Grounds at Keeneland will take place Aug.10-11, featuring more than 30 bands on three stages. The recently-revived Jack White-led rock supergroup The Raconteurs — who haven’t played live since 2011 — will headline, as well as the chart-topping singer-songwriter Hozier.
There’s a roots music lean to the lineup, with Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Lucinda Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Robert Earl Keen and I’m With Her also performing.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28. Presale general admission weekend tickets are $120 plus taxes. For more information, visit the Railbird website.
Saturday
The Raconteurs
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
Mandolin Orange
Mavis Staples
Robert Earl Keen
Grace VanderWaal
Ruston Kelly
Billy Strings
Low Cut Connie
The Dip
Devon Gilfillian
Lillie Mae
Lucie Silvas
Justin Wells
Ian Noe
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
Sunday
Hozier
Tyler Childers
Gary Clark Jr.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Lucinda Williams
I’m With Her
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
Jade Bird
Blackfoot Gypsies
The Wooks
Susto
Futurebirds
Fruit Bats
Yola
Johnny Conqueroo
Kelsey Walden
Ona
