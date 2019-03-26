The Raconteurs, Hozier, Brandi Carlile and Tyler Childers headline Railbird in Lexington

A new, two-day music festival at The Grounds at Keeneland will take place Aug.10-11, featuring more than 30 bands on three stages. The recently-revived Jack White-led rock supergroup The Raconteurs — who haven’t played live since 2011 — will headline, as well as the chart-topping singer-songwriter Hozier.

There’s a roots music lean to the lineup, with Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Lucinda Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Robert Earl Keen and I’m With Her also performing.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28. Presale general admission weekend tickets are $120 plus taxes. For more information, visit the Railbird website.

Saturday

The Raconteurs

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

Mandolin Orange

Mavis Staples

Robert Earl Keen

Grace VanderWaal

Ruston Kelly

Billy Strings

Low Cut Connie

The Dip

Devon Gilfillian

Lillie Mae

Lucie Silvas

Justin Wells

Ian Noe

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

Sunday

Hozier

Tyler Childers

Gary Clark Jr.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Lucinda Williams

I’m With Her

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Jade Bird

Blackfoot Gypsies

The Wooks

Susto

Futurebirds

Fruit Bats

Yola

Johnny Conqueroo

Kelsey Walden

Ona