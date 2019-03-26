Lucy Dacus, Josh Ritter, The War and Treaty headline this year’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday series

The 2019 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday season has been announced, and the monthly series of free concerts kicks off with Lucy Dacus performing on April 24. Taking place on the last Wednesday of every month — from April through September — Waterfront Wednesday happens at the Big Four Lawn, with music starting at 6 p.m. for each installment.

Here is the 2019 Season:

April 24: Lucy Dacus (9 p.m.), Darlingside (7:30 p.m.), Mama Said String Band (6 p.m.)

May 29: Adia Victoria, Bridge 19, TBA

June 26: Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom (of Heartless Bastards), Electric Garden

July 31: The War and Treaty, Haley Heynderickx, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites

August 28: Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed, TBA

September: Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, GRLwood