Lawmakers create rules for e-scooters, bill awaits Bevin signature

A bill setting new rules for e-scooters in Kentucky, including creating a minimum age limit of 16, will soon be sent to the governor to be signed.

HB 258, introduced by Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, treats the scooters as bicycles, allowing them to legally operate on public streets and bicycle paths. The law also sets a maximum speed of 20 mph.

It was unclear whether Gov. Matt Bevin will sign the bill.

Louisville, which created its own rules for e-scooters in October already requires riders to operate on city streets instead of sidewalks. Bird and Lime, the scooter companies operating in the city, provide scooters that reach speeds of around 15 mph. Louisville does not have an age limit for riders.