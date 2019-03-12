Bourbon & Beyond announces Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, John Fogerty

The three-day music festival Bourbon & Beyond has announced its 2019 lineup, which includes headliners Foo Fighters, John Fogerty, Robert Plant, Daryl Hall & John Oats, Zach Brown Band and ZZ Top.

Also performing at the festival, which takes place Sept. 20-22, are The Flaming Lips, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Leon Bridges, Alison Krauss, Kurt Vile, Margo Price and White Reaper.

This will be the first year that the festival is three days, expanding from two in previous years. It will be at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center, its first year there. Last year, the festival ran for one day at Champions Park before being cancelled because of rain.

Weekend general admission tickets start at $169.50. Single day tickets start at $89.50. Tickets go on sale March 15 at noon.