5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/15)

FRIDAY, March 15

After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

$15 (seniors, students and children)-$20 (adults) | 5-10 p.m.

It’s your monthly chance to cavort in the Speed Art Museum after dark. For March, enjoy musical performances from The Local Honeys, the Louisville Folk School and Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg. There will be ice carving, or more accurately, ice pressing from FirstBuild; a tour of the museum’s grandfather clock exhibit; a family-friendly, build-your-own-clock activity; samplings of Jun Bug Probiotic Honey Soda (a honey-based relative of kombucha); speciality cocktails; and food from Wiltshire at the Speed. Tickets to CatVideoFest at the Speed are sold out for Friday, but check out the compilation of entertaining cat videos on Saturday and Sunday for $9 instead.

St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans

Times and locations vary

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and Louisville will be bustling with green. Here are a few events to check out.

On Friday, bars in The Highlands will be open for a St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl. Twenty dollars gets you entry to, and drinks specials at, seven locations, including Irish pubs, O’Shea’s and Molly Malone’s. The St. Matthews location of Molly Malone’s kicks off a weekend of activities with a Lenten fish fry and live music the same evening. If you’re looking for something a little quieter, Monnik Beer Co. is hosting a silent disco where you can dance to loud music when your headphones are on, or take them off and chat over a pint.

On Saturday, the Irish Rover gets things started early by opening at 10 a.m. and offering no-cover festivities all day. If you’re up for another bar crawl, 4th Street Live! Is hosting Shamrocked: St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl, starting at 4 p.m. For $15, you’ll have access to drink specials at nine bars and restaurants, a free slice of pizza and a T-shirt, as well as a chance to win a $1,000 prize. Also downtown, 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen above the Hilton Garden Inn, is throwing a DJd rooftop party, starting at 4 p.m. with party favors, Irish appetizers and drink specials.

As for the Irish bars that are open Friday and Saturday? Yeah, they’ll still be partying on Sunday (work schmerk) with green beer, dancing and live music. Check them out.

SATURDAY, March 17

K&Ides of March — Ride to New Albany

Big Four Bridge

Free | 2-6 p.m.

When it comes to Louisville-Indiana connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists, there’s the Big Four Bridge downtown and the Lewis and Clark bridge in the East End. There could be a third crossing, the Kentucky & Indiana Terminal, or K&I Bridge, but it’s owner, Norfolk Southern Railway, has restricted access despite pressure from Mayor Greg Fischer and other officials. To bring attention to the issue, Bicycle Louisville is leading a ride from the Big Four Bridge to Pints&union in New Albany, by way of the newly contiguous Ohio River Greenway pedestrian path. Riders will stop at the base of the bridge to discuss the missing link before heading to Pints&union for a beer, camaraderie and more talk.

4th Anniversary Throwdown

Climb NuLu

$10 (spectators), $40 (competitors | 2-8 p.m.

Watch as Louisville climbers of all skill levels tackle Climb NuLu’s harness-less rock walls. There will be food, drinks from Against the Grain and climbing gear prizes.

Science Friction

Art Sanctuary

$13 ($10 advance purchase) | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

There’s not much this party doesn’t include. It’s an artistic celebration of science fiction through music, lasers, drag, body painting, aerial arts and more. DJs will spin beats, including EDM, house, new wave and Afro-futurism. Drag performers will perform to classic sci-fi soundtracks. FilthyGorgeous, as with all of its events, requests that you bring your “most sickening, avant garde sci-fi” looks. Also bring cash for raffle tickets for a gift basket that includes a 21c Museum Hotel package.