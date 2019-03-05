5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/01)

FRIDAY, March 1

Louisville Arcade Expo 2019

Triple Crown Pavilion

Prices and times vary

Video games and nostalgia collide at the Louisville Arcade Expo, as hundreds of vintage arcade cabinets, home consoles and pinball machines will all be set to free play Friday through Sunday. Expect to find classic games from your favorite consoles, including “Super Mario Brothers” on the NES and “Oregon Trail” from the Apple II, as well as collector-level pinball machines and arcade games. There might even be an appearance from the legendary “Polybius” game, which was in arcades for only one month in 1981 — or it could be a vendor playing a prank. The only way to find out is to go. The festivities start at 2 p.m. on Friday. Ticket prices for adults start out at $25 for Sunday admission only.

The Travelin McCourys and Jeff Austin Band present The Grateful Ball

Zanzabar

$35 | 7:30 p.m.

Two bluegrass groups take on the music of the Grateful Dead. Jeff Austin Band, a mandolinist, and The Travelin McCourys have been living up to their name by traversing the country, celebrating the legendary psychedelic band’s music. At Zanzabar, they’ll play three sets: one per band and a final jam together.

SATURDAY, March 2

Spring Used Book Sale

Locust Grove

Free | Times vary

Sift through 20,000 new, used and antiquarian books at Locust Grove’s annual book sale. There will be history books, mysteries, science fiction novels, cookbooks and more. If the breadth of selection doesn’t impress you, maybe the prices will. They begin at $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcovers, with illustrated books, rare books and sets priced individually. Saturday and Sunday sales run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or get their first on Friday, with the event running until 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Creekside Cleanup and After Party

Creekside Landing Marina / Odeon

10 a.m.-1 p.m., 8 p.m.-midnight

The weather should be nice Saturday, ahead of messy weather forecast for Sunday. Volunteer for a good cause in the morning, and party with local bands in the evening. The Kentucky Waterways Alliance is calling for crowds to help clean up trash in Harrods Creek from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (chili, coffee and beer will be available — sign us up). Head back home and freshen up for an 8 p.m. party at Odeon featuring talented acoustic and full-band acts, including Louisville’s Brooks Ritter and Young Heirlooms from Cincinnati.

SUNDAY, March 3

Mermaid Wars: Tiki Cocktail Competition

The Limbo

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Cocktail aficionados from The Butchertown Social, Monnik Beer Co. and more will be mixing up their three best drinks at The Limbo on Sunday night. Come to taste and to see who wins.