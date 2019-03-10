10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (3/11)

MONDAY, March 11

A Taste of Yoga 2019

Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets, Highlands/Gardiner Lane location

Free | Times vary

Starting Monday, it’s an entire week of free yoga classes at Rainbow Blossom’s Highlands location. Whether you’re a morning or an evening person, if you’re a beginner or someone who wants to try something different, there’s probably a class for you. Class times range from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m with different schedules each day. There will be vinyasa flows, yoga for stress reduction with essential oils, power yoga and more, taught by teachers from all over the city. “Namaste in bed” is not an excuse for this yoga series.

TUESDAY, March 12

Notable Louisville Neighborhoods and People Who Put Them on the Map

Central High School

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Want to know more about the forces that have shaped the city? A new series from the Filson Historical Society “seeks to connect people with their hyperlocal history in a meaningful way” by focusing on neighborhoods. This one is about Russell. Ken Clay, co-author of “Two Centuries of Black Louisville: A Photographic History” leads a conversation with Michael Jones, Claudia Geurin and Jana Meyer.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Museum

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Local poets are back at KMAC, ready to perform their original work for a chance to claim this month’s win. There are 10 spots. Five judges will be scoring.

THURSDAY, March 14

Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows

Kentucky Exposition Center

Free | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

This is what you’ll find at the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows, according to the four clubs that host it: “Big dogs, little dogs, beautiful dogs, cute dogs, fluffy dogs, even plush dogs! (and ice cream)”. That’s 3,200 to 4,000 dogs each day. I mean, who could resist going? Thursday is the only free day of the show, which runs through Sunday (although you will have to pay $10 for parking). Watch as dogs compete, or shop with one of the 59 vendors that will be selling supplies for Fido back home.

3 Femmes and a Butch: Voices of Resistance and Change

Play Louisville

$5 (donation-based) | 7-8:30 p.m.

Four heavy-hitters in the Louisville world of activism, Aletha Fields, Marta Miranda, Sonja de Vries and Pam McMichael, are doing what they do best: helping worthy causes — and reading original poetry while they’re at it. Funds raised from the event will go to the Carl Braden Memorial, La Casita and Highlander centers for West Louisville residents, the Hispanic/Latino community and community activists, respectively.

Advertisement

Deschutes Girl Scout Cookies ’n’ Beer Pint Night

Hilltop Tavern

No cover | 7 p.m.

This friendly neighborhood dive-and-game bar is pairing a special beer list with Girl Scout Cookies. This year’s beer list, from Oregon craft brewery Deschutes Brewery, includes: Fresh Haze IPA, Da Shootz! American Pilsner, Just Tapped! Series Baltic Porter, Reserve Series Brandy and Wine Barrel-aged Planete Rouge, Reserve Series Barrel-aged Abyss 2018, Nitro Black Butte Porter and Red Chair Northwestern Pale Ale. Order one and keep the glass. Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies will be available for purchase. No ticket or reservation required, so just do your normal Hilltop thing: eat, drink and play games.

Castle Black / Bear Bones / Shark Sandwich / Kids Born Wrong

The Butchertown Social

Free | 8 p.m.-midnight

Two Louisville bands, Kids Born Wrong (nasty-ass rock ’n’ roll) and Shark Sandwich (anarchist feminist nihilist punk) support NYC post-punk outfit Castle Black on their Bear Outta The Castle Tour. They’re accompanied by Bear Bones, a two-piece garage rock band from Detroit.

Bendigo Fletcher EP Release Show

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

LEO Music Editor Scott Recker describes Bendigo Fletcher’s new EP Terminally Wild as “gripping, with cutting lyrics and dense sonic layers.” Their release show is also one of his top-10 picks for March concerts, and with the band being one of the few local outfits playing Forecastle in July, you really can’t miss them. On Thursday, they’re joined by Villa Mure.

FRIDAY, March 15

Star Party at the Forest!

Jefferson Memorial Forest, Horine Reservation

Free | 7-9 p.m.

It’s been a bit cold lately to stare into the night sky, but on Friday, it’s expected to be in the mid-40s — a good night to drive out to Jefferson Memorial Forest and gaze at the stars. The Louisville Astronomical Society will be on hand for a presentation at 7 p.m., followed by star observing and philosophical pondering. This is an all ages event. Parking will be at the main lot of Horine Reserve.

St. Paddy’s Party & Louisville Silent Disco

Monnik Beer Co.

$5 | 7 p.m.-midnight

Start St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a silent dance party. Just slip on some headphones (they’re provided) and rock out to one of three channels featuring bangers of various genres.