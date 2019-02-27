Record Review: Various Artists — ‘ Louisville is for Lovers Vol. 14’

The 2019 installment of this local love song compilation features a wide range of genres, with country, indie and hip-hop all represented. “They Say” is an austere track by Andrew Rinehart. “I’ll Be Free” by Carl Jacob and Sheri Lynn is a delightful country number that presents a breakup through humor and style, with an excellent solo by Anthony Olympia. The Fervor presents a restrained indie ballad, “Let the Sun Shine In,” that recalls traces of Leonard Cohen or Grizzly Bear. “Your Song,” by Your Band, is a shoegaze-leaning pop song that is sweet, but never cloying.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/louisville-is-for-lovers-vol-14-american-promenade-2019">Louisville Is For Lovers Vol.14 “American Promenade” (2019) by Louisville Is For Lovers</a>

