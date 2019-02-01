This is the inaugural episode of our new podcast 99 Bottles, where we invite one local brewer to talk in detail about one of their beers. On this episode, we talk to Cumberland’s brewer Justin Vasher and owner Mark Alleier about the Barrel Aged KY Krunk, a special release that will be available at noon on Saturday, Feb. 2.
LEO Podcast #72: 99 Bottles, Cumberland’s Barrel Aged KY Krunk
This is the inaugural episode of our new podcast 99 Bottles, where we invite one local brewer to talk in detail about one of their beers. On this episode, we talk to Cumberland’s brewer Justin Vasher and owner Mark Alleier about the Barrel Aged KY Krunk, a special release that will be available at noon on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Comments