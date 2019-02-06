Future Killer: PINKwater

Every instrument on PINKwater by Future Killer is affected in some visceral way, from the fuzzed-out guitars and bass work to the quick, Optimus Prime-like delay on the vocals. As such, PINKwater is a dense sonic morass, an onion to peel with subsequent listens. There are elements of the contributors’ former projects, echoes of bands such as Black Birds of Paradise. Tracks like “diskZERO” feature staccato vibes, while a lonely ballad like “aboutFEAR” leans into a more contemplative approach. This is an adventurous album that promises a lot and delivers, a study in pushing the envelope without losing heart.

Advertisement