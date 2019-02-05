5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/22)

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Sunny’s Sweetheart Dance

BBC Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Loft

$30 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Throw it back to high school, regardless of which decade you’re from, and attend the fun, drama-free dance you always wanted but never got — all to raise money for Saving Sunny, Inc., a local pit bull rescue. There will be drinks (no need to spike the punch), hors d’oeuvres, dancing, a raffle and professional photography for you and your date to pose awkwardly for — hands around your girl’s waist, faces toward the camera, “grimace!”

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Library After Dark: CLUE!

Southwest branch — Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 7-10 p.m.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve arrived for a dinner party at the library (as you do). But instead of an evening of wine and conversation you get MURDER! Or at least, a fun evening based off of the 1985 cult-favorite film “Clue,” which does include a rollocking set of whodunnits. There will be board games (which the movie is based on), virtual reality activities, photo-ops and hors d’oeuvres, as well as a screening of the film starting at 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. You might even win a prize.

Derby City Roller Girls: 2019 Season Opener

Kentucky International Convention Center

$12 | 8 p.m.

Cheer on your favorite dames on skates, including Dewey Decimate and Mollytov Cocktail, as they attempt to jostle and slam their way to a win in the first home Derby City Roller Girls game of the season. First in their path of destruction: the Demolition City Roller Derby team of Evansville, Indiana. If you show up early, you can catch Louisville’s junior league, the River City Roller Derby, take on Cincinnati’s Junior Rollergirls at 6 p.m.

Electric Night with Casey Powell

Jimmy Can’t Dance

$10 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Casey Powell, a Louisville guitarist, brings you Electric Night: a new, monthly series, where he experiments with jazz, RnB, groove, soul, funk, rock and metal with his band — all within the timeless basement jazz club of Jimmy Can’t Dance. Powell and friends will be accompanied by special guests, soul singer Otis Junior, Kaelyn Warren and William Breckinridge (who will also be on drums — go William!)

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

2019 Annual Maple Syrup Festival

LM Sugarbush, LLC, Salem, Indiana

No admission | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The rain is expected to have finally passed, and Sunday will… be sunny! So, here is a road trip: It’s a bit of a drive (around 40 minutes) to the 140-acre family Sugarbush farm in Salem, Indiana, but with maple syrup as your reward, it should be an easy one. The 28th Maple Syrup festival (on Saturday as well as Sunday) is packed with opportunity to taste the sweet nectar of maple trees, including a hearty pancake and waffle breakfast, an inventive maple BBQ menu and the Sugar Store, a paradise of maple candy, maple cream, maple cotton candy and maple coated nuts. The festival includes a full day of activities, too, with country and bluegrass music, farm tours, tractor pulls, crosscut sawing, a llama petting zoo and more.