5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/15)

FRIDAY, FEB. 15

Phresh & The City Presents: LOVE HANGOVER

Zanzabar

$10 (free for February birthdays) | 10 p.m.

Valentine’s Day was just the beginning. On Friday, don your highest black heels and tightest black pants and prepare to twerk. Beats will be provided by DJs, Roya, Samosa, GitSum and Spring Break. This event is for everyone: all colors and genders. Prince Crittenden, who organized the event, told LEO contributor Kelsey Westbrook, “I wanted to create a place of love and unity! Celebrating love and life!”

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

‘A Secret History of American River People:’ Opening Reception and Artist Talk

Portland Museum

Free | 1-4 p.m.

California artist Wes Modes has taken his recreation of a 1940s-era shanty boat along 1,500 miles of America’s rivers, stopping to interview the people who live along the water. Now, you can come along with him by viewing the installation he created out of the experience, with photographs, artifacts and video, at the Portland Museum through Aug. 3. At this opening reception, there will be an artist talk.

Double-Edged *Love* Stories

Monnik Beer Co.

$10 | 8-10:30 p.m.

Arguing isn’t fun, but judging other people’s drama can be. Four couples will tell the story of their biggest fight. The audience gets to decide who was right and who was wrong.

SUNDAY, FEB. 17

Kate Wakefield / Sheri Streeter / Tender Mercy

Surface Noise

Donations Requested | 4-6 p.m.

Kate Wakefield, from Cincinnati, mixes moody cello playing with operatic vocals; Sheri Streeter, described as “beautifully angry,” matches a unique finger picking style with surprising melodies; and Tender Mercy, a solo project from musician Mark Kramer, offers stark guitar playing and melancholy vocals.

Annual Second Halloween Party!

Sidenfaden’s

No cover | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

I mean, you could wait eight more months to celebrate Halloween, but why would you want to? The Louisville Gore Club invites you to party like it’s Oct. 31 (although this party might be better than those “real” Halloween celebrations).There will be a costume contest, burlesque, movie screenings (including “Zombie Land”) and popcorn and “zombie shots.”