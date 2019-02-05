5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/01)

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

I Heart Heart…A Tribute to Heart

Headliners Music Hall

$12 (or free with donation) | 8-11 p.m.

Powerhouse singer Carly Johnson has curated an evening of music for this annual charity concert, this year benefitting The Salvation Army of Louisville. Johnson will be belting tunes, of course, and she’ll be joined by a bevy of talented, local, female musicians, including Natalie Felker from The Fervor and Gina C from Sweet G & The Shine and the Zach Longoria Project. Admission is free with the donation of a full-sized towel.

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

Mini-Palooza

Hunters Brook Farm, Jeffersonville

$10 (cash and check only) | 12-2 p.m.

Here’s your chance to meet Lil’ Sebastian (not the glorified mini horse from the TV show “Parks and Recreation”). Opening Gates, Inc., a counseling program that seeks to brighten lives with miniature horses, is inviting you to its Jeffersonville, Indiana, farm to pet and take pictures with its adorable animals at this Valentines Day-themed party. And yes, there is a horse named Lil’ Sebastian, and he’s just as precious as the original.

Kentucky Pirate Festival

Art Sanctuary

$15 ($10 for children 12 and under) | 1 p.m.-midnight

Arrrrrre you ready to party like a pirate? Scour dozens of vendors at the Pirate Marketplace for food, drinks, crafts and goods. There will be entertainment for pirates of all ages, including stage combat from The Bloody Pirates, a comic opera, live music, dancers and tale telling from Captain Hook and other notorious buccaneers. Don’t forget to dress up or ye be walkin’ the plank (or you’re welcome to come as you are).

Groundhoug Day Fest 7

Mag Bar

$3-$7 | 5, 8 and 11 p.m.

History and music repeat themselves. In celebration of Groundhog Day and the similarly-named, time-bending (really, repeating) movie starring Bill Murray, three bands (Call Me Bronco, The Mighty Ohio and The Maness Brothers) will play three sets, all on the same day.

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

Aaron Burr, Sir

Locust Grove

Prices vary | 1-3 p.m.

Aaron Burr, the famed American politician and arguably the villain of “Hamilton: An American Musical,” has a surprising connection to Louisville. Burr was distantly related to Locust Grove’s William Croghan, and he visited the farm in 1805. This party will celebrate his 263rd Burrthday (their words, not ours) with a true/false quiz, a costume contest and a demonstration of Revolutionary clothing, cake and a “Hamilton” sing-along. And, perhaps the best reason for coming, guests will be entered into a prize drawing for tickets to the sought-after Louisville “Hamilton” performance in June.