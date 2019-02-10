10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in February

Shark Sandwich, DUD, The Daddy Sisters, TART, The Shitdels and Saturday School

Art Sanctuary

Friday, Feb. 1

Catch some great punk and indie bands while browsing — and hopefully purchasing — from local visual artists. Music by Shark Sandwich, DUD, The Daddy Sisters, TART, The Shitdels and Saturday School. Artists and vendors include Sarah Tidwell, Lilly Higgs, Alexis Kite, Katie Bruno and Casie Lewis and many more.



Vaderbomb, Belushi Speedball, Prayer Line

Saturday, Feb. 2

Kaiju

This is a night of high-energy chaotic punk and horror rock, featuring the venerable Vaderbomb, the wild Belushi Speedball and the cerebral darkness of Prayer Line, whose recently single was an ode to the original “The Wicker Man” film.

Alejandro Escovedo

Thursday, Feb. 7

Headliners Music Hall

A songwriter’s songwriter, Alejandro Escovedo has received praise and acclaim far and wide in his long and illustrious career, and he continues to be extremely prolific — in 2016, he released the contemplative and personal Burn Something Beautiful, and in 2018 he released The Crossing, a concept record about two immigrants.



Wombo, Mardou, Buddy Crime, Zerg Rush

Saturday, Feb. 9

Open Community Center

If you want a scattershot of diverse and interesting styles from up-and-coming bands, this is your show — Wombo and Mardou create experimental-leaning indie, while Buddy Crime makes dense and compelling electronica. And Zerg Rush perfectly captures the essence of New York Dolls-style energy, but molds it into something completely their own.



Louisville is for Lovers Showcase

Friday, Feb. 15

Studioworks

Louisville Is For Lovers, an annual compilation from local musicians, is once again exploring all of those variables — and all of the joy and sorrow that comes with it. There will be an artists’ showcase Friday, Feb. 15 at StudioWorks, featuring two shows: Matinee (4-7 p.m.): Your Band, Sam Filiatreau & Maggie Halfman, Monkey Boy. Evening (7:30-10:30 p.m.): Sam Filiatreau & Maggie Halfman, Your Band, Fiji Waters and Eyeball.

The Jesse Lees: The Love Below

Saturday, Feb. 16

Jimmy Can’t Dance

Louisville’s The Jesse Lees — Otis Junior, Adonis Gentry, Chris King, Brandon Smith, Demond Bullard — perform OutKast’s classic hip-hop love album, The Love Below, in its entirety.



Russian Circles

Saturday, Feb. 16

Odeon

The instrumental post-rock band Russian Circles builds heavy and emotionally-driven sonic landscapes that soar and fall in a multitude of directions, creating a gigantic and winding sound.



Cereal Glyphs, Nativity Singers, Mosquito, The Ego Trippers

Saturday, Feb. 16

Kaiju

With a range of really great, punk-leaning, hook-driven all-local rock bands, this show is a good way to catch a lot of talented Louisville bands at once.

Murder By Death, J Roddy Walston and the Business

Saturday, Feb. 23-24

Headliners Music Hall

This is Murder By Death’s two-night hometown stand supporting their recently-released album, The Other Shore, another big, ominous and powerful entry to their discography.



Daughters, Jaye Jayle

Friday, Feb. 22

Zanzabar

A driving, yet distant rock band that manipulates their sound to create a primal darkness that’s as stormy as it is appealing. And locals Jaye Jayle are the perfect opener.

