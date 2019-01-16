Three concerts  to catch this week

GRLwood

Friday, Jan. 18 | Speed Art Museum

The guitar-and-drums, punk-leaning, scream-pop duo GRLwood will perform songs that have been banned in the past. Singer/guitarist Rej Forester said that GRLwood will perform “Rape Me” by Nirvana and “Lola” by The Kinks, among others. They are part of a censorship-themed After Hours event sponsored by Louisville Public Media at the Speed Art Museum. The event will include a special edition of 90.5 WUOL’s Classical Corner featuring the Compass Quartet, and an instrument petting zoo with Jecorey Arthur. For more info, visit speedmuseum.org.



Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

Friday, Jan. 18 | Gravely Brewing Co.

Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters really hit their stride with 2018’s All Damn Day, a lean and melodic alt-country gem of an album that features evocative, yet open-ended story songs that build giant worlds with plenty of room for interpretation. Nashville’s Kristina Murray, whose latest record was part of the Crosley Vinyl Artist Program, which you can read about on page 21, opens.



Tycoon$ of Teen, The Delighters, Juanita

Friday, Jan. 18 | Odeon

The Tycoon$ of Teen — a fuzzed-out punk band with great hooks — will be joined by the venerable garage-rock band Juanita, as well as The Delighters at this all-local show.

<a href="http://thetycoonsofteen.bandcamp.com/album/dads-angry-again">Dad’s Angry Again by The Tycoon$ of Teen</a>