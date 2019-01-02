Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (1/2)

No rush on racist statue | Thorn

Some five months after Mayor Greg “Tortoise” Fischer said the city would remove the statue of Confederate John B. Castleman, he apparently just figured out he needs permission from the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee. This means yet another public hearing on whether the bronze is prideful civic history or a taunting display of racism. Fischer’s office says the city is “still in discussions” to rehome it in Cave Hill Cemetery, even though the bone yard previously refused to take the statue of anti-immigrant publisher George D. Prentice (now in city storage).

K&I, Get on the right track | Thorn

You once could drive across the K&I Bridge in lanes next to the train tracks, but not since the late 1970s. Now, Mayor Fischer and others want to renew their push to add the bridge to the Ohio River pedestrian and bicycling loop between Louisville and Southern Indiana, WDRB reports. So far, the railroad has resisted reopening it, claiming it would be unsafe.

Congratulations, it’s a…? | Rose

Mazel tov to Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes! She gave birth last week to a… well, she declined to say: “I’m not going to compromise a constitutional right provided here in Kentucky in order to curry favor on one or [an] other side or members of the media.” Oh, wait… that is from 2014 when she ran for U.S. Senate and refused to admit whether she had voted for Obama. So… actually, she gave birth to a boy! Hey, Alison, maybe motherhood will instill some grit, because you’ll need plenty to run for governor.

You should smile more | Absurd

The police detective killed by a sewer truck was popular where she patrolled, according to a Courier Journal story. “That woman could park in some neighborhoods, and you could see the kids running to her,” one person said. So, what did the CJ decide was most important and telling for that story’s lede? A retired sergeant recalling her smile: “That smile drew you in.”

All aboard the 4/20 express! | Rose

It’s about high time! Louisville Regional Airlift Development Inc. (led by rich people and business titans) has managed to get us direct flights to Los Angeles. Boston direct flights may be next.