Sloe Pink: Platypus

While he has traditionally pulled from hip-hop, Sloe Pink has always skewed toward the esoteric, a trend that continues on Platypus. Like the titular animal, the record’s music is unique — a pastiche of rap, indie and a touch of vaporwave. The production is dense and features a lot of moving parts, although not at the expense of the overall groove. On “WaveBird,” Pink waxes poetic over distancing himself from being a rapper, an interesting, if not kind of ironic turn, considering his skill as such is demonstrated throughout the remainder of the album. Guest spots by Dave.Will.Chris, Jordan Jetson and Kendall Elijah Dynamite enliven an already bold collection.

Advertisement