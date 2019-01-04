For the latest LEO Presents, our video series where we ask local musicians to stop by our studio to play three songs, the trio Wombo brings a quickly-shifting, driving sound that lives on the border of post-punk and indie-pop. Watch past episodes of LEO Presents here.
LEO Presents: Wombo, live in studio
For the latest LEO Presents, our video series where we ask local musicians to stop by our studio to play three songs, the trio Wombo brings a quickly-shifting, driving sound that lives on the border of post-punk and indie-pop. Watch past episodes of LEO Presents here.
