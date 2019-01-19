Singer-songwriter Maddy Lobeck brings her country-leaning, contemplative folk to the LEO Presents, our video series where we ask local musicians to stop by our studio to play three songs. Watch past episodes of LEO Presents here.
LEO Presents: Maddy Lobeck, live in studio
