Louisville Is For Lovers
An early listen to the new Louisville Is For Lovers compilation

The new Louisville Is For Lovers compilation — which will be released on Friday, Feb. 1 — features Your Band, Sam Filiatreau & Maggie Halfman, Fiji Waters, Monkey Boy and many more local bands. As in the past, the annual compilation focuses on love, but consists of a wide variety of songs exploring all of its  angles, perspectives and descriptions — good and bad. Below, you can stream the album right now, a week early.    

