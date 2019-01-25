An early listen to the new Louisville Is For Lovers compilation

The new Louisville Is For Lovers compilation — which will be released on Friday, Feb. 1 — features Your Band, Sam Filiatreau & Maggie Halfman, Fiji Waters, Monkey Boy and many more local bands. As in the past, the annual compilation focuses on love, but consists of a wide variety of songs exploring all of its angles, perspectives and descriptions — good and bad. Below, you can stream the album right now, a week early.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/louisville-is-for-lovers-vol-14-american-promenade-2019">Louisville Is For Lovers Vol.14 “American Promenade” (2019) by Louisville Is For Lovers</a>

