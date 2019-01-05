5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (01/18)

FRIDAY, Jan. 18

After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

$20 (free for federal employees) | 5-10 p.m.

Federal employees get in free with identification at this month’s After Hours at the Speed. The agenda for the evening includes a performance of banned songs by GRLwood and a winter edition of Jecorey Arthur’s Classical Corner, featuring hands-on orchestra conducting, a drum circle and an instrument petting zoo (!). Also on the artistic menu: A healthy Mexican feast from Wiltshire At The Speed, a gallery talk and a “secrets and stories” tour.

VOLK / Planetary Overdrive / Adventure

The Care Less Lounge

$5 | 9-11:30 p.m.

If any city is welcoming of a band that’s an electric hybrid of country and punk, it’s Louisville. Nashville-based VOLK returns to Kentucky with their unique brand of music alongside two local rock acts, Planetary Overdrive and Adventure.

SATURDAY, Jan. 19

Pet Bash

Carnegie Center for Art & History, New Albany

Free | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

You may have already seen the New Albany Carnegie Center’s art exhibition, “Biophilia Life; or, My Best Friend Has Four Legs and a Tail,” but now your pet can, too. Bring them in for pictures in a pet photo booth and a chance to turn their paw prints into art. The latter activity requires $5 and advance registration at dthomas@carnegiecenter.org. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrying case.

Björk Ball

Art Sanctuary

$15-$18 | 7:30 p.m.

If you’re a Björk fan or you simply want to delight in a wonderfully creative event, this is the “immersive concert and dance experience” to attend. Bounce along to various arrangements of the eccentric Icelandic musician’s songs from orchestras and DJs, including performances by Orchestra Enigmatic with Carly Johnson (read more about the music on page 20). Emceed by drag queen, Stevie Dicks, the ball will feature art installations or “emotional landscapes” from interstice. Guests are encouraged to channel Björk’s avant-garde fashion with creative attire. The most Björk-approved outfit will receive a prize.

SUNDAY, JAN. 20

Night of the Wolf Moon Eclipse

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Nonmembers $30; members $20 | 9:20 p.m.-1 a.m.

On Sunday night, the normally white moon will transform into a “super blood wolf moon,” which sounds like a bunch of cool words mashed together for no reason, but in reality, is a total lunar eclipse that happens in January, causing the moon to turn a crimson red. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, located just outside of Louisville in Clermont, Kentucky, realizes this is a rare event (there will only be three super blood wolf moons this century), so it is throwing a party. Wear a warm coat and watch the night sky with the park’s volunteer naturalists, who will present the fascinating science and history of eclipses. The program includes coffee, hot chocolate and light snacks. Binoculars are recommended.