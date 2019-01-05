5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (01/12)

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

Corpse Flower Bloom

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Free | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hurry up, run, to Yew Dell Botanical Gardens before the rancid corpse flower (Amorphophallus Konjac) closes again. You don’t want to miss this smell, variously described as the scent of rotten eggs, garbage and, of course, a decomposing corpse. Once the flower closes, it may not reopen for a year or longer.

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Mamma Said String Band / GrassFed

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Violins, guitars, mandolins: If you want strings, these two bands got ‘em. Mamma Said String Band from Louisville and GrassFed from Kansas City, Missouri, are teaming up for an evening of stomp-worthy tunes.

2nd Annual Bourbontown Burlesque Festival

Mercury Ballroom

$20-$150 | 9 p.m.

Strip-tease, aerials and corny comedy, the second Bourbontown Burlesque festival will entertain with 16 “award-winning” performers from Louisville and across the country. Started by local performer Holly Harvest last year, the festival also includes a range of workshops Friday through Sunday, including lessons for beginners.

Louisville Rock Lottery 3

Headliners Music Hall

$15 | 10 p.m.

The Louisville Rock Lottery is a scene-building exercise and concert that takes 25 area musicians and randomly turns them into five bands for a one-night-only performance. At 10 a.m. on the morning of the show, the musicians are broken into the bands, and at 10 p.m. that evening, they take the stage to each perform three songs that they wrote in those 12 hours. From a political rock opera to a band called Synth Party, the results have always been impressive. This year features members of Wax Fang, GRLwood, Quiet Hollers, Juanita and more.

SUNDAY, JAN. 13

Meditative Art Making

South Central Regional Branch – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 1 p.m.

Learn how to meditate while creating at this 18 and up workshop from artist-in-residence Alyssa Jensen. You’ll find out how repeating lines and shapes “can help promote mindfulness and self-awareness.” Call 964-3515 to reserve a spot.