5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (01/04)

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

The Iron Maidens

Mercury Ballroom

$15 | 9 p.m.

Just four badass ladies killing Iron Maiden covers. Founded in 2001, The Iron Maidens play songs from all eras of their favorite band’s career.

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

NEW HORIZONS Latin Dance Social

Horizons Dance Theatre

$10 | 7 p.m.-midnight

How are your Afro-Cuban moves? Want to learn? Just feel like shimmying to some music? Partake in all three at this dance social. Open dancing starts at 7 p.m. with instructors starting an Afro-Cuban dance lesson at 8. Afterward, kick it to a mix of salsa, timba, bachata, cha-cha-cha, merengue and kiz. Relax with a full bar.

Burning Itch / The Archaeas / Kids Born Wrong

The Care Less Lounge

$4-$5 | 10:15 p.m.

It’s not the old-time kind, but it’s rock ’n’ roll. Catch Louisville’s Kids Born Wrong and The Archaeas (both with beats by drummer Chase Palmer who’s celebrating a birthday), as well as Knoxville’s Burning Itch.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

Fifth Annual Warm Up Louisville

Zanzabar

$10 or donation | 3-8 p.m.

All ages are welcome to spend Sunday at ZBar for food, drinks, the classic arcade games and music, including at least seven performances. It’s a great way to help those out in the cold… and their pets. Zanzabar, with the Louisville Musician Service Coalition, is partnering with The Forgotten Louisville, My Dog Eats First and Love City to help homeless people and their pets. Admission is $10 but your gently-used warm winter items, such as blankets, coats, boots, socks, hats and gloves, or dog food, will get you in.

Flanagan’s Chili Cook Off

Flanagan’s Ale House

No cover | 2-8 p.m.

It’s chili season. Sample the recipes of various competitors challenged with creating their best dish featuring Falls City beer. The top three win prizes. It’s $20 to enter, but free to taste.