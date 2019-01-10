10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week (01/07)

MONDAY, JAN. 7

Metal Monday: Deathcrown

Highlands Tap Room Grill

Free | 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Every Monday, Highlands Taproom hosts a free, 21-plus metal show — anything heavy and usually underground, according to booker, Brian Omer. This week is Deathcrown, “Raw, Angry, Dark, Rotten, Old School Death Metal” from Richmond, Virginia.

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

Book Bingo

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 6-8 p.m.

Take on a round or two of bingo at this Louisville Free Public Library Books & Brews 502 event. You’ll also be able to renew your library card, pick up books and sign up for LFPL’s adult reading program — a chance to feed your brain and earn prizes.

Mindful Coloring for Adults

South Central Regional Library – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

It’s only the beginning of the year, but we know you already need a break. “Discover the therapeutic benefits of coloring” at this event. Supplies will be provided, including coloring books.

How to Kick Sugar Habits

Rainbow Blossom Natural Markets (Bardstown Road)

Free | 7-8 p.m.

The holidays are over, and you’re probably just now finishing off the last of the Christmas cookies. Why not kick sugar altogether? It may be hard, but that’s what this event is for. A certified health coach, Christine Kenny, will be on hand to answer your questions about sugar and habit change.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Museum

Free ($7 for poetry slammers) | 7-10 p.m.

Ten wordsmiths will read an original poem in three minutes. A panel of five judges will decide their fate. You get to listen happily.

GameKnights

Mag Bar

No cover | 7-11 p.m.

GameKnights, a Louisville board gaming community, hosts this weekly meet-up, described as “a rousing night of beer, bourbon, and board games.” You can bring your own game or pick form a small, provided selection… Or you can play trivia for $2, happening at the front of the bar.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

WFPK Winter Wednesday with Amanda Shires

Holy Trinity Clifton Campus

Free | 6-9:30 p.m.

It’s WFPK’s last Winter Wednesday of the season (you’ll have to wait ‘till spring for more Hump Day music), and this month, the radio station is showcasing Nashville’s Amanda Shires (also of Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit) and Louisville’s Bendigo Fletcher. Shires released her fifth Americana album, this one with synths and electric guitars, last year. Bendigo Fletcher opens at 7:30 p.m. WFPK asks concert-goers to bring a canned good or a non-perishable food item to donate to Dare to Care Food Bank at the door. Drinks and food from Bearno’s Pizza will be available to purchase before the show.

HP Trivia Series: ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’

Tin Roof

Free | 7-9 p.m.

So, you’ve been to a Harry Potter trivia night or two. It was easy for a fan of your caliber. Too easy. What about a trivia night for every single book? Better start studying. The Tin Roof has scheduled four, one for each novel all the way up to the “The Goblet of Fire” and starting with “The Sorcerer’s Stone” on Jan. 9. Teams are limited to six people, and the top two receive prizes. We recommend getting there early to claim a table.

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

‘Re-Actions²: Art, Advocacy, And Activism’

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Art, meet activism (and advocacy). The ACLU of Kentucky has asked six supporters of civil liberties and social justice to give a five- to seven-minute talk or reaction to different pieces in 21c’s current exhibition “Dress Up, Speak Up: Costume and Confrontation.” Come, listen to them speak and maybe start your own discussion about pressing issues. After all, the 2019 General Assembly is back in session.

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

Little Lawnmowers / Crosswalks / Wicked Peace

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Enjoy an evening of Americana music in different forms. Wicked Peace from Lexington plays it with ukuleles and pop-hooks; The Crosswalks, from Louisville, keep it simple with acoustic guitars; and Little Lawnmowers, hailing from West Virginia, infuses it with synths, guitars and loops to make something more like ambient EDM.