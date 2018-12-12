The Watson Twins and two more concerts to catch this week

The Watson Twins

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Holy Trinity Campus (Winter Wednesday)

Through ethereal, soulful indie, The Watson Twins create dense, pop-leaning gems with golden hooks and meticulous vocals. This is the December installment of Winter Wednesday, WFPK’s free concert series. Unless you’re a member of the station, seating isn’t reserved, so get there early. Mark Charles Heidinger of Vandaveer opens.



GRLwood, FuzzQueen, Joann & The Dakota

Friday, Dec. 14

Kaiju

The drums-and-guitar scream-rock duo GRLwood has been one of the most impactful and important bands in the Louisville music scene over the past couple of years, with a visceral, unhinged style and sharp lyrics. FuzzQueen from Washington D.C. and local staples Joann & The Dakota open.



Harpy

Saturday, Dec. 15

Kaiju

Harpy — the solo project of musician/visual artist Yoko Molotov — is an eccentric and brilliant dive into noise-punk and other experimental ideas. The latest Harpy album, Music for Paying Tolls Online, is an atmospheric reflection of being frustrated while trying to use an Internet payment system. The album Wrong Songs, which was released in 2016, is ominous, lo-fi and distortion-heavy, leaning into a gritty, underground punk style. It’s a project that Molotov is capable of moving in a lot of different directions. The bands Wet and 38-Barbies open.

