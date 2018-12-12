Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (12/12)

Who in that video committed a crime? | Thorn

We think the video tells us all we need to know: Three Louisville police officers are recorded yanking a man from his car on Broadway and 27th Street over the weekend and slamming him to the ground. One punched him repeatedly. He was charged with possessing a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, excessive window tinting and failure to wear a seat belt, the Courier Journal reported. Here is what WDRB reported Mayor Greg Fischer said: “When you see somebody being punched like that, normally people say, ‘Wow, what took place?’ It could be the exact correct thing that a police officer has been trained to do, or maybe it’s not. That’s why it’s important that the Professional Standards investigation is going to take place.” Really?!

Grand old [alleged] perverts | Thorn

State Rep. Michael Meredith was among four GOP lawmakers who signed a secret, $110,000 settlement last year after a woman alleged sexual harassment. They did not admit wrongdoing, but they lost their leadership posts. Now, the Brownsville lawmaker has been added back to the General Assembly leadership, according to The Associated Press. #WhoMeToo?

And, coequal means…? | Thorn

“While the three branches of government, executive, judicial and legislative, are coequal, the legislature is the most powerful, as it is the closest to the people,” Gov. Matt “Make My Own Rules” Bevin told the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Ease this janky Wiz on Down the Road | Rose and Absurd

A rose goes to CJ reporter Thomas Novelly for a story that is an absurd instant classic: It is about a performance of “The Wiz” by an out-of-town concert promotion agency that, well… here is the lead: “Dorothy forgot her lines, the Cowardly Lion looked more like a bear and the magical land of Oz was displayed on a laptop projector.” Show producer Lavarious Slaughter told Novelly the performance had “various shortcomings” and “some significant misses,” but no refunds will be given. Hmmm… Not even to that one theatergoer who paid $65 for a ticket but described the show as “janky”?