Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (12/5)

Why Brohm turned down UofL | Absurd

“Sources say Jeff Brohm was ready to come to Louisville, but some Hurstbourne residents were afraid he’d increase traffic and noise,” quipped LEO contributor and vaunted comedian Creig Ewing.

Football once again brings out the brightest | Thorn & Absurd

On a more serious note, Brohm’s alma mater Trinity High School canceled classes last Thursday after someone posted allegedly threatening tweets about the school. A lawyer for the arrested tweeter says it was all a joke. One tweet read: “If Jeff Brohm doesn’t come, we burn down Trinity.” Not funny. Now, this was funny — the headline on the WAVE 3 News story: “Proud Clarion: 1967 Kentucky Derby winner, and suspect now under arrest for Trinity High School threats.” See, the tweet came from the account “Proud Clarion,” which, indeed, is the name of the winning horse.

Voter regression | Absurd

At last week’s great Topgolf debate, Metro Council President David James accidentally voted “yes” on a proposed amendment, which then passed. Announcing his mistake almost an hour later, he requested a re-vote. Of course, another council member, Marilyn Parker, messed up when voting on whether to approve James’ redo. “We already voted,” he told Parker when she asked to vote again. “But you already voted, too,” she said. The amendment regarding light pole removal eventually passed… again.

Mayor Tortoise’s shell game | Absurd

The latest painted message attack on the John B. Castleman statue — “No Borders” and “House Homeless” — reminds us that Mayor Greg Fischer has had since August or so to move the bronze as promised. He said it would be gone by the end of the year along with the statue of anti-immigrant publisher George D. Prentice behind the downtown library. Hurry, Mayor Tortoise. Only weeks left! A mayoral spokesperson told the CJ discussions are underway to maybe move them to Cave Hill Cemetery. We know they’ll be safe there!

Paid news you can use | Rose

