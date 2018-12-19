Six concerts that you shouldn’t miss between now and the new year

With the annual Best Of The Web issue coming next week, this will be LEO’s last music section of 2018. Some years, the last two weeks of December in Louisville is a concert dead zone, but not this time around, so we’re going to highlight six concerts that you shouldn’t miss between now and 2019.

Houndmouth

Saturday, Dec. 22

The Louisville Palace

A pop-leaning band that’s veered from Americana to experimental indie, Southern Indiana’s Houndmouth is playing a hometown holiday show at The Palace. Recently, they’ve released two records, the full-length Golden Age, and the EP, California Voodoo. BOA opens.



Never Nervous Presents: A Kentuckiana Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 23

Kaiju

A Christmas party from our friends at Never Nervous, this matinée concert starts at noon and features area bands including Nick Dittmeier, Tyler Lance Walker Gill, Jordan Humbert, someone billed as Fiddlin’ Santa and more. Proceeds from the door go to Coalition for the Homeless. They will accept donated items such as socks, gloves and coats.



Jack Harlow

Friday, Dec. 28-29

Mercury Ballroom

A local hip-hop wunderkind, Jack Harlow has a cool and calculated flow, with a rhythmic, versatile style. Considering this year’s excellent release, Loose, Harlow’s two-night stand at the Mercury Ballroom should make for a great show.



A Louisville is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust

Zanzabar

Saturday, Dec. 29

On Dec. 1, Louisville Is For Lovers reissued TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust, a compilation of Louisville bands covering songs from David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars. This is the corresponding album release show at Zanzabar, featuring Phantom Family Halo and Whistle Peak.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/trafozsatsfm-a-louisville-is-for-lovers-tribute-to-ziggy-stardust-10th-anniversary-edition">TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust 10th Anniversary Edition by Louisville Is For Lovers</a>

Tyler Childers

The Louisville Palace

Saturday, Dec. 29-31

Tyler Childers has quickly established himself as an important new voice in Americana. Check out our interview with him on page 22.



By The Grace of God

Sunday, Dec. 30

Zanzabar

Early this year, By The Grace Of God frontman Rob Pennington moved to North Carolina to accept a job at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Thankfully, he has continued By The Grace Of God, his venerable hardcore band that’s been around for more than two decades. Fotocrime and Prayer Line open.

