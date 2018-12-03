Omar and Ashley Alvarado dressed as steam punks.
Photos from Louisville Supercon

This past weekend, from Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, the Louisville Supercon brought celebrity guests, films, wrestling, video gaming, cosplay, contests, parties and more to the Kentucky International  Convention Center. We stopped by to take some photos.

Ben Bichoff as Link from Legend of Zelda.
Chryssi Rose and Aya Lynn as Bowsette and Chompette.
Jama Watts as Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus.
David Kickmer as Batman.
Courtney Kaelin as Princess Leia of Star Wars.
Stephen Urbany, Amanda Davis and Danika Urbany as Tuxedo Mask, Princess Serenity and Sailor Pluto.
Ryan Gastinger and Kim Baker-Taylor as Orcs from World of Warcraft.
Jake as Reaper from Overwatch.
Kay Bear as Bowsette.
Daniel as Dark Lord of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Andrey Owen as Daft Punk.
Aaron and Corey as a Jedi and the Scarecrow.
Natalie Miller as Mei from Overwatch.
Mattie Heppner as Red Hood

 

