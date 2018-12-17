Gov. Bevin calls special session to avoid losing in January

Why is Gov. Matt Bevin calling an immediate, urgent special session to begin Monday night?

It isn’t because the problem will get demonstrably worse between tonight and when the regular legislative session is gaveled in in January.

In an announcement Bevin made on Facebook and to the Frankfort press corps, he said: “We have a legal and moral obligation to deliver on the promises that have been made.”

No, the real reason he is calling a special session is that once the new General Assembly is sworn in, it seems he may not have the votes to pass the same reform bill Republicans passed last year, which was recently ruled unconstitutional.

“Don’t Republicans have a supermajority?” you might ask.

Yes, they do.

However, House Republicans passed the bill by only three votes: 49-46, with 11 Republicans voting against the bill. Since then, there has been an election, in which Democrats gained a net of three seats.

Most important, of the seats gained/lost, three Republican “yes” votes lost to Democrats: D.J. Johnson (R-Owensboro), Ken Fleming (R-Louisville) and District-88, which was vacated by Robert Benvenuti (R-Lexington).

This is a cold, calculated maneuver by Gov. Bevin to (once again) jam through legislation that he otherwise couldn’t pass under regular order.

He and the legislature had better do it right this time. The state Supreme Court ruled that the last bill was passed improperly when the Republicans rushed it through the legislature in what had been a sewer bill.

By the way, the cost of a special session in 2017? $65,504 a day, according to the Legislative Research Commission.