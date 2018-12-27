Artist Kevlen Goodner, The Illest-Strator, has been hospitalized with stroke

A fabulous artist who has contributed to LEO, Kevlen Goodner, has suffered a stroke, his son said.

“This is very, very serious and scary for all of us. A few days ago he had a severe stroke and, this Christmas, he was in the hospital and has not been very responsive but is still breathing. Because of the stroke, he’s had to undergo brain surgery and thank God he survived that,” he wrote on a GoFundMe page. “The costs for the procedures, treatments and rehab he needs to get better are far too expensive for us to afford and he’s not in the position to work as he cannot even stand or open his eyes. He will need rehab to get his abilities doing every day tasks.”

Goodner is well known around the city for pop-up art demonstrations in coffee houses and just about anywhere and for his unyieldingly friendliness and generosity.

If you would like to help, go here.