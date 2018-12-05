5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (12/14)

FRIDAY – DEC. 14

After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

$18 nonmembers | 5-10 p.m.

It’s the monthly evening takeover of the Speed Art Museum. December’s event includes plenty of performances and chances to take in art, including flamenco dancers, a movie screening of the award-winning South Korean film “Burning” (tickets sold separately) and a collaborative abstract painting experience with local artist, Liz Richter. If you’re not participating in a scheduled activity, there’s always the cash bar and a special menu designed by Wiltshire at The Speed Art Museum, as well as a variety of games and puzzles located throughout the museum.

SATURDAY – DEC. 15

6th Annual Indoor Holiday Bazaar and Gift Sale

Kentucky International Convention Center

Free | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you think you’re holiday shopped out, you forgot about The Flea Off Market’s annual holiday bazaar. The market, on Saturday and Sunday, will feature 300 vendors, including artists and antique sellers. Oh, and there will be a hodgepodge of other activities to partake in (essentially everything fun you’ve ever heard of), including yoga, movies, ice skating, tons of food and craft beer, free photos with Santa, workshops and live music and performances all day, both days.

Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Holiday Party

Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse

No cover | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

It’s (sort of) cold outside, but its tropical inside Against the Grain this Saturday. The restaurant and brewery is throwing a Hawaiian-themed party with drinks and food (including a “special randalled tiki beer”) and surf jams from Louisville band Tusnami Samurai. Also come for sexy Santa and a special prize — if you dress up.

Advertisement

Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff with ZLynn Harris

Headliners Music Hall

$10 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Louisville’s internationally popular hip-hop duo is releasing their third album Cool and celebrating the achievement with a hometown concert. They’ll be joined by ZLynn Harris, another local artist who is featured on the song “Poems.” LEO music writer Syd Bishop says Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff’s new album “juxtaposes public perception with insecurity and anxiety — the pursuit of popularity versus the reality of dealing with it.”

SUNDAY – DEC. 16

A Special Holiday Family Movie Screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’

The Louisville Palace

$8 | 2 p.m.

Regardless of whether your mother let you watch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” as a kid, this screening of the 1989 movie is open to all ages. So bring the family and enjoy the holiday escapades of the Griswolds (not related to Kentucky Gov. Matthew Griswold Bevin, thankfully) in The Louisville Palace’s gilded theater. Santa will be present before the film for pictures and last-minute gift requests.