5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/28)

FRIDAY – DEC. 28

‘The Roast of 2018’

The Bard’s Town

$12 online, $15 at the door | 10-11:30 p.m.

The madness never stops, so neither does the comedy. Character Assassination is turning its roasting eyes to the year that was: “Beloved artists. Geopolitical stability. Romaine Lettuce. 2018 killed them all but Louisville’s crude crusaders are getting sweet revenge…” Let’s face it, 2018 deserves it. And you deserve a therapeutic laugh at its expense. Shows continue into Saturday.

After Christmas Pajama Jam

Tryangles

No cover | 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Wear your most danceable pair of pajamas (“If you sleep in it, wear it here… well, sorta”), and visit Tryangles for an evening of go-go performances starting at 11 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday.

SATURDAY – DEC. 29

End of the Year Bierhalle

German American Club

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

You might know about the German American Club’s annual Oktoberfest celebration of beer and polka. What you might not realize is that the fun continues throughout the year, including at this indoor Bierhalle where you can toast the new year early. Munch on a stuffed German menu of schnitzel, sauerkraut balls and more while jigging to tunes from the Rheingold Band.

A Louisville is for Lovers Tribute to Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Zanzabar

$10 | 9 p.m.

On Dec. 1, Louisville Is For Lovers reissued TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust, a compilation of Louisville bands covering songs from David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars. This is the corresponding album release show at Zanzabar, featuring Phantom Family Halo and Whistle Peak.

SUNDAY – DEC. 30

Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 parking | 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Delight in the junk (and antiques). The Kentucky Flea Market is ending 2018 with its largest show of the year from Saturday to Tuesday, featuring over 1,000 booths including more than 300 antique and collectible booths. Expect to see deals on electronics, clothing, accessories, fragrances, arts and crafts and more. You’ll get $5 at the door to spend on whatever crap, uh, treasure your heart desires.