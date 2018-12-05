5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/21)

FRIDAY – DEC. 21

Magic at the Mansion

Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site, New Albany

Adults $20-$30, Children $15 | 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m.

No trick, magician Richard Darshwood will be performing at the opulent Culbertson Mansion on Friday. He’ll have two shows: the earlier one for all-ages, and the second one for adults over the age of 21. Batch cocktails are included in the later show ticket price.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Live Band Karaoke

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sing your karaoke favorites, not with a lame machine, but a live band. Wear your ugly Christmas sweater, too. Hopefully its not ripped from all the ragers you’ve worn that thing for. Oh, you probably own multiple, you crazy kid. Karaoke sign up starts at 10 p.m.

SATURDAY – DEC. 22

Holiday Laser Dome

Holiday Village at Big Four Bridge

Adults $12-$15, Children $7-$10

Have you noticed that bubble-dome thing that looks like something from The “X-Files” under the Big Four Bridge? Don’t worry, genetically-mutated bees carrying an alien-spawning virus aren’t going to be released from it. No, it’s an inaugural holiday light show featuring lasers set to holiday music, with animations and aerial effects. You’ve got to appreciate original ways of celebrating the holidays, and this half-hour show is one for the whole family. Plus, the Holiday Village will have food, vendors and drinks (and adult drinks), plus music, inflatables and all sorts of holiday fun.

WYD / GRLwood / Soft Self Portraits

The Care Less Lounge

$5-$7 | 10:15 p.m.-1 a.m.

Three bands are rocking The Care Less Lounge on the first floor of Barbarella this weekend. WYD, a queer, electro-folk group, is swinging in from Columbus, Ohio, while GRLwood and Self Portraits, scream pop and dream pop, respectively, represent Louisville talent.

SUNDAY – DEC. 23

House is Home for the Holidays

ALEX&NDER

No cover | 4-7 p.m.

Nothing like EDM to make you feel all warm and cozy. SCZ and Yared Sound will be mixing “holiday House favorites” in with Afro, Latin, Deep and Soulful house at this event. Keep the spirits bright with ALEX&NDER’s holiday cocktail menu.