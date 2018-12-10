10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week (12/24)

WEDNESDAY – DEC. 26

K&I Model Railroad Club Winter Wonderland

Southwest Regional Library – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

What better time than the holidays (school break) to take in a train show? The enthusiasts of the Kentucky & Indiana Model Railroad Club have brought you their best model trains to view. They’ll be operating them every day until Jan. 6, so choo-choo on down to the library for a peek.

THURSDAY – DEC. 27

Socialist Chat

Ben Carter Law

Free | 7-8 p.m.

The Louisville Democratic Socialists of America want to “celebrate our successes and plan for the future.” Like-minded individuals are invited to join in. Refreshments will be available, as well as childcare (service provided upon request).

Disney Movie Trivia

The Red Yeti, Jeffersonville

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Do you know if Cinderella lost her left or her right slipper? How many thingamabob’s did Ariel own? We made these questions up, so you probably won’t be asked them at Disney Movie Trivia, but if you know the answers, then go! Questions will range from early Disney movies to the most recent releases. Teams of up to eight are welcome.

They/Them Thursgays!

Barbarella

Free | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

They/Them Thursgays is a weekly queer party with music, dancing, $1 wells and friendship. LGBTQ + peeps and allies are welcome. SpringBreak will be playing “all of your favorite bops from yesterday and today, so don’t be worried about the music,” according to the event description.

Holiday Hot Chocolate Social

Louisville Free Public Library Downtown Branch

Free | 2 p.m.

Your kiddos don’t want Christmas to be over, so why should you let it? Bring the family to this free holiday party where you can make your own flavor of hot chocolate, cobble together some crafts and watch “Happy Feet.”

Advertisement

Ladies’ Night at Limbo with DJ Symione!

The Limbo

No cover | 4 p.m.-midnight

Ladies, it’s time to drink. There will be half-priced Bahama Mammas, Merciless Virgins and Sex on the Beach drinks all day with dance-friendly music from DJ Syimone starting at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY – DEC. 28

December Lou Loft Show

Odeon

$7 | 8 p.m.

OK, it is not under $5, but… Odeon will be stuffed with talent (and mostly women artists, we’d must add) for December’s edition of the Louisville Loft Show. There’ll also be three, count ‘em, three musical acts, including Fort Wayne’s Rosalind and the Way, which recently released an Americana album with the help of Sting and Panic! at the Disco producer, Rob Mathes. Rebecca Aldammad will be showing off her visual art, which is colorful and introspective. And the Groovy Aura will be selling handmade jewelry and artwork.

Pregame Social

Virtue The Venue

No cover | 8 p.m.-midnight

You might think pregaming for the bars happens at home, but not if something this fun exists. Get warmed up for your night out with tunes from DJ PartyAllWknd, adult-sized board games, such as Jenga and Connect 4 and, of course, drinks.

Jersey Beach & Boardwalk Party

The Sports & Social Club

No cover | 9 p.m.-midnight

Has there been another reality TV show as *finger kiss* as “Jersey Shore”? Answer: No. Channel your inner guido or guidette by wearing your favorite Ed Hardy shirt and gelling your hair as high as it will go (there will be a “biggest poof contest”). Also on the agenda: carnival games, a push-up contest, T-shirt Time for the first 50 through the door and “Ron Ron Juice.”

Late Night Latin: Hermanos

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 9:30 p.m.-midnight

Get ready for some energetic Latin jazz and classic American cover songs from the Louisville group Hermanos. They’ll be bringing you music with a variety of instruments, including a saxophone, a conga drum, a guitar and more.