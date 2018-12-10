10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week (12/10)

MONDAY – DEC. 10

Louisville Mandolin Orchestra Holiday Sing-Along

Southwest Regional Library – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Who knew Louisville has a mandolin orchestra? Well, it will be playing your holiday favorites to sing along to. Refreshments also will be served.

TUESDAY – DEC. 11

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Museum

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Come listen and feel with local poets at the KMAC Museum’s monthly poetry slam. Ten artists have signed up to deliver their original poems. You’ll enjoy; judges will score.

WEDNESDAY – DEC. 12

WFPK Winter Wednesday with The Watson Twins

Holy Trinity Clifton Campus School

Free | 6-9:30 p.m.

WFPK continues its Waterfront Wednesday tradition indoors with The Watson Twins, a Louisville-born, Nashville-based indie duo who sing as — and look like — one, as identical twin sisters. Also playing is Mark Charles Heidinger of Vandaveer. Seats are first come, first served. Bearnos Pizza will be available to purchase. Bring a canned good or other nonperishable item at the door to donate to Dare to Care Food Bank.

THURSDAY – DEC. 13

Christmas Fest of Ale

Holy Grale

No cover | 4 p.m.-midnight

Holy Grale is hosting its first Christmas Fest of Ale (not to be confused with the annual Keg Liquors’ blowout). This beer-centric holiday party will feature 20 Christmas ales on tap, as well as a Christmas sing-a-long, Christmas cookies and Kris Kringle himself (at 7 p.m.). Don your gay apparel (an ugly Christmas sweater to be exact) to get $1 off all drafts.

Barks, Books and Brews

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

We stan an event that combines dogs, books and beer. Falls City Brewing Co. will be serving drinks as usual on Thursday night, but it’ll be doing so while LEO beer and food columnist Kevin Gibson sells and signs copies of his book, “100 Things To Do In Louisville Before You Die.” Also, Pit Bulls of St. Francis will be wrangling adoptable dogs (and selling paw print ornaments). For every book and brew sold, $1 goes to the rescue for stray and high-risk pups.

Vision Board Party

Maf Gallery & Cafe

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Comb through magazines and cut out pictures and words that speak to you at Maf Gallery & Cafe’s vision board party. Glue your chosen visuals down, and, voila, you’ve got yourself a solid plan for 2019. It’s recommended that you donate or bring your own poster board and magazines.

Thurst.

Mag Bar

No cover | 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Two DJs, two rooms, two wild dance parties: Andrew Rinehart and Frank White Lémon (both accompanied by friends) will spin tunes for you all night (and into the morning) on Thursday at Mag Bar.

FRIDAY – DEC. 14

German Style Christmas Market

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

Free | 4-10 p.m.

The fine people at 3rd Turn took a trip to Germany last year to ensure authenticity for their first German Style Christmas Market. That’s commitment to the job (or just a perk…). Over 30 local artisan vendors will offer their wares for those on your “nice” list, including nutcrackers, gingerbread and more. Stay warm with Gluhwein, a spiced wine served warm, and other hot cocktails. And, 3rd Turn will pour 32 from a curated tap list in commemorative Christmas mugs, while Hive and Barrel Meadery is offering a special release of holiday meads. The Backside Grill will cook up traditional German food. Blue Murphy and Friends will bring the musical entertainment on Friday, and The Merry Pranksters play Saturday.

InKY Reading Series

The Bard’s Town

No cover | 7-8:30 p.m.

Three authors will read their works at The Bard’s Town Thursday night, including Sarah Rose Nordgren, a poet whose art, which uses surreal elements to tell truths about the world, has appeared in Harvard University’s and the University of Iowa’s literary reviews. Also reading are Joe Manning, a nonfiction writer known for his his work with The Louisville Story Program, and Stephanie Kartalopoulos, a poet from Atlanta.

EmoNite

The Care Less Lounge (Barbarella)

No cover | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Resurrect your angsty teenage years by frying your hair with a straightener, circling your eyes with liner and heading to The Care Less Lounge on the first floor of Barbarella. There, you’ll be able to sing along to your favorite emo, pop punk and indie songs of yesteryear while looking really, really cool.