10 Concerts You Shouldn’t Miss In December

Parlour

Friday, Dec. 7

Odeon

A venerable Louisville instrumental band, Parlour builds rich, sonic textures with ominous guitars, swirling synths and a wide-ranging, continuously-changing series of ideas that create hypnotic atmospheres. Memory Gloss and Copiers open.

<a href="http://parlour.bandcamp.com/album/parlour">Parlour by Parlour</a>

Stuyedeyed

Saturday, Dec. 8

The Care Less Lounge

With sludgy psych-rock that carries a punk undercurrent, Stuyedeyed makes loud, fuzzed-out songs that aim to address the concerns of the marginalized. Kids Born Wrong and Sweatermeat open.



The Watson Twins (WFPK Winter Wednesday)

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Holy Trinity Clifton Campus

Through ethereal, soulful indie, The Watson Twins create dense, pop-leaning gems with golden hooks and meticulous vocals. Mark Charles Heidinger opens.



Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff

Saturday, Dec. 15

Headliners Music Hall

Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff continue to make waves with their velvety R&B, with this show being the release for their latest record, Cool.



Harpy

Saturday, Dec. 15

Kaiju

Harpy — the solo project of musician/visual artist Yoko Molotov — is a sharp, eccentric and visceral dive into noise-punk and other experimental ideas. The bands wet and 38 Barbies open.

<a href="http://harpylouisville.bandcamp.com/album/wrong-songs">Wrong Songs by Harpy</a>

Advertisement

Jack Harlow

Friday, Dec. 28-29

Mercury Ballroom

A local hip-hop wunderkind, Jack Harlow has a cool and calculated flow, with a rhythmic, versatile style.



A Louisville For Lovers Tribute to Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

Saturday, Dec. 29

Zanzabar

On Dec. 1, Louisville Is For Lovers reissued TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust, a compilation of Louisville bands covering songs from David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars. This is the corresponding album release show at Zanzabar, featuring Phantom Family Halo and Whistle Peak.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/trafozsatsfm-a-louisville-is-for-lovers-tribute-to-ziggy-stardust-10th-anniversary-edition">TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust 10th Anniversary Edition by Louisville Is For Lovers</a>

By The Grace Of God

Sunday, Dec. 30

Zanzabar

Early this year, By The Grace Of God frontman Rob Pennington moved to North Carolina to accept a job as an endowed chair in the Department of Special Education and Child Development at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The Louisville punk and hardcore veteran has thankfully continued By The Grace Of God, which will perform a show around the holidays in town this year. Fotocrime and Prayer Line open.



Tyler Childers

The Louisville Palace

Saturday, Dec. 29-31

About a year ago, the alt-country musician Tyler Childers played a 400-cap room in Louisville. Right now, his late-December three-night stand at the Louisville Palace, a 2,600-person theater, is completely sold out. They are always ways to get tickets though. It’s just about how much you’re willing to pay.

