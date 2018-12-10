10 under $5 — What to do This Week in Louisville (12/31)

MONDAY – DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Various locations

Free | Times vary

We’ve got your cheapest New Year’s Eve parties here for all y’all whose resolution is to stay thrifty, whether you’re doing so willingly or not.

If you’re feeling hungry, Couvillion is serving up free fried chicken starting at 8 p.m. for as long as supplies last. Afterward, shake your tail feather to some funky vinyl tunes. If you want to spend your evening pretending you’re at Times Square (without the bone-crushing crowds), Fourth Street Live’s annual, free NYE celebration includes a live band and ball drop, also starting at 8 p.m. (VIP packages cost, however).Or you can dance all evening at Chill BAR with DJ AJ McKay. As always, there’s no cover.

Want to bar hop for cheap? Shirley Mae’s, Seidenfaden’s, Galaxie, Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, Hop Cat, Gravely Brewing Co. and Akasha Brewing Co. are all hosting no cover New Year’s Eve parties.

TUESDAY – JAN. 1

New Year’s Day Strut

Big Four Bridge

Free | 10 a.m.-noon

Last year, a group of friends donned their New Year’s Eve finery and walked across the bridge to kick off 2018. In 2019, they’re inviting the world to accompany them, and, by the looks of it, people are digging it — over 1,000 have expressed interest on Facebook. To join, meet on the Kentucky side of the bridge at 10 a.m. and walk to the Indiana side and back. Participants can meet at Molly Malone’s in The Highlands afterward.

Fresh Start 5K

Fleet Feet

Free | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Here’s another chance to start 2019 off right: a free New Year’s day 5k run/walk. Bring the whole family, including dogs. Fleet Feet also will offer a hot chocolate bar, drawings, a photo booth and sales. Bring new or gently used cold weather wear to donate to The Forgotten Louisville.

16th Annual Townes Van Zandt Tribute

Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen

Free | 6 p.m.-midnight

Over 25 local and regional artists, including Tim DeLonjay and Alanna Fugate, will be paying tribute to the legendary songwriter Townes Van Zandt at this yearly festival.

WEDNESDAY – JAN. 2

Wizard of Oz Sing-along

Main Library – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 2 p.m.

Still off for the holidays? Bring the fam to a “Wizard of Oz” sing-along party, open to all ages. Belt “We’re Off to See the Wizard” from the 1939 film while walking the yellow brick road, creating crafts, answering movie trivia and wearing your best Dorothy costume.

THURSDAY – JAN. 3

Chelsea Nolan / John Clay / Jason Sinkhorn

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 10 p.m.

Highlands Tap Room doesn’t have just Metal Mondays — now it has country first-of-the-month Thursdays. On January’s docket is Chelsea Nolan from Stanton, Kentucky, John Clay from Louisville and Jason Sinkhorn from central Kentucky.

FRIDAY – JAN. 4

Republic Bank First Friday Hop

Downtown Louisville

Free | All day

Every first Friday of the month is a chance to discover Louisville’s art scene (or learn something new about it) at Republic Bank’s First Friday Hop. “All” of the galleries, restaurants and shops of downtown open up with specials, music and food, according to organizers. This month features the opening receptions for “Odysseys” at garner narrative contemporary fine art, “Industrial Wastelands” at Tim Faulkner Gallery and a pottery exhibition at CRAFT(s) Gallery.

Exhibit Opening: Shantyboat Life on the Ohio

The Filson Historical Society

Free | 5-6:30 p.m.

Back in ye old days, Louisville’s riverside at the outlet of Beargrass Creek near Butchertown was home to a thriving shantyboat community. Discover this area, called “The Point,” by visiting The Filson’s exhibit of images and artifacts documenting shantyboat culture. The exhibit opens at this event, featuring light refreshments and remarks from the curators. They, along with Filson staff, will be available throughout the evening to answer questions.

Peter Wesley & P. Rick Dual Release Show

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Get a first listen of new projects from two, local artists — Peter Wesley (“1st Edition Charizard “) and P. Rick, “Catvidz.lol (Tales From A Caterpillar).” DaveWillChris, J Murff, Dom B, Touch A.C and Apex will also be performing.