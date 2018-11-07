Tomberlin: At Weddings

A searching, coming-of-age record, Tomberlin’s At Weddings is a striking and contemplative deep dive. On the opener, “Any Other Way,” Sarah Beth Tomberlin combs trough a turbulent piece of the past, singing, “There’s got to be a way / I’m tired of feeling like you only stay, out of guilt and out of shame / But did we know any other way? / I didn’t know any other way.” Tomberlin creates dreamy, atmospheric indie, and on At Weddings, she shows her range and versatility. The production is adventurous and stunning, while the astute and perpetually-impressive lyrics ask questions like, “What’s left of your conscious that you want to keep?”

Advertisement