Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Bevin won? | Thorn

Gov. Matt “Elected on the Bell Curve” Bevin has done just about everything possible to make himself unpopular (including supporting an independent candidate over a Republican in Northern Kentucky.) And the polling numbers show it. Yet, he may be a winner, if not a whiner, in the midterm elections. Despite his oafish insults and failed leadership, the grassroots push to beat back the GOP largely failed. The Democrats took only two seats in the House and lost one in the Senate, preserving the Republican supermajority in both chambers. When and if Bevin runs for re-election in 2019, can the Democrats overcome the rural-urban divide that the GOP is exploiting?

Trump by the tail | Rose

We must congratulate our dear founder, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, on his decisive win for a seventh term. While cynics assert the Blue Wave was a ripple, remember that Democrats now own the U.S. House and can block tRump at most every move. And we know Yarmuth will use his House Budget Committee chairmanship to dredge tRump’s swamp.

Doggie box words | Absurd

U.S. Sen. Mitch “Ends Justified, I’m Mean” McConnell told reporters in Frankfort that no congressional protections are needed for Robert Mueller’s investigation because it is under no threat. He claimed tRump says the probe will be allowed to finish. “That also happens to be my view,” Mitch said. Put those words in a doggie box — you’ll be eating them, we suspect.

14 million f-yous | Thorn

How many teachers could be hired, scholarships awarded and student loans repaid with Bobby Petrino’s loot and pay for a new football coach? Why is a coach worth more than UofL’s core mission: education? Why should athletes be a higher priority than are students?